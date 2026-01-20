Edit Profile
    One dead, 18 injured after helium cylinder explodes in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

    AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami expressed his condolences to the family members of the victim.

    Updated on: Jan 20, 2026 4:24 AM IST
    ANI
    Atleast one person was killed and 18 others injured after a helium cylinder exploded during the Thenpennai River Festival in Manalurpettai in the Kallakurichi district on Monday, an official said.

    A helium cylinder exploded during the Thenpennai River Festival in Manalurpettai in the Kallakurichi district (ANI)
    One dead and at least 18 injured after a helium cylinder exploded during the Thenpennai River Festival in Manalurpettai in the Kallakurichi district, as per District Collector of Tiruvannamalai, K Tharpagaraj.

    In a post on X, Edappadi K. Palaniswami shared, "I am deeply distressed to learn the tragic news that one person lost their life and several others were seriously injured after a helium gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded at the river festival held in Manalurpet, Kallakurichi District. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, and I pray to God that all those injured make a full recovery and return to their respective home soon."

    "I also urge the state government to immediately provide appropriate compensation to the family of the deceased and to all those who were injured in the river festival accident," he further stated.

