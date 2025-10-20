At least one person died amid severe waterlogging and flooding in parts of Kerala, particularly Idukki district, on Sunday as the Northeast Monsoon intensified in the state, officials said. One dead as rains wreak havoc in Kerala districts

A 66-year-old man, identified as Parappallil Thomas, was killed after his two-wheeler was caught under falling mud near Vellaramkunnu in Idukki late Saturday night. He was reportedly returning home after closing his shop when the accident occurred.

The rains were particularly severe in Kumily, home to the popular Thekkady eco-tourism centre, where heavy waterlogging led to power lines being dislodged, waterlogging along main arterial roads, vehicles being washed away and homes being flooded. The heavy rains forced the district administration to shut down tourist activities.

While six districts were issued orange alert on Sunday, on Monday, the number has reduced to two -- Ernakulam and Idukki. All other districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod, have been issued yellow alert with moderate rains expected in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department pointed to a ‘well-marked low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep. It is likely to move west north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the next 24 hours.

The IMD, in an advisory, asked the local administrations to decide on evacuating people in vulnerable areas to safer places depending on the alerts.

The shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam, operated by Tamil Nadu government, were opened on Sunday morning as a result of heavy precipitation in the catchment areas and to keep the levels in the reservoir under check. Those living close to the river and streams flowing from the reservoir were advised to move to higher areas.

Apart from Idukki, heavy rains were reported on Sunday in Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur districts too.

In Malappuram district, several croplands suffered damage to flooding.