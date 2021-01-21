IND USA
One in 3 new Covid cases recorded in Kerala
india news

One in 3 new Covid cases recorded in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: More than one in every three new Covid-19 cases recorded in India over the last week have come from Kerala, a state that is defying the national trend of falling infections and has been the biggest outbreak centre in the country since late October
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:11 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: More than one in every three new Covid-19 cases recorded in India over the last week have come from Kerala, a state that is defying the national trend of falling infections and has been the biggest outbreak centre in the country since late October.

The latest statistic -- Kerala recorded 6,815 new cases on Wednesday, and 37% of all cases reported across the country since January 13 have been in the state -- has health experts worried, even as state government points to a low case fatality rate (CFR) to contend that the pandemic is under control.

“Due to our effective intervention we delayed the peak and controlled death rate considerably. Our death rate is still lowest in the country, below 0.4% when the national average is more than 1.4%,” state health minister KK Shailaja said, adding that timely government intervention delayed the peak and saved many lives.

A low CFR means that while the pandemic may have affected a high number of people, fewer are dying of the coronavirus on account of either effective treatment or immediate isolation following detection.

Yet, the continuing high numbers -- for example, Kerala’s share in new cases across India went to as high as 45% on Tuesday -- has led experts to call for changes in the state’s Covid management strategy. They have called for the government to increase testing, and to increase the number of RT-PCR tests, which have a lower rate of false negatives than antigen tests.The test positivity rate in the state stood at 11.8% on Wednesday as against 1.8% across India.

“The situation is really serious. Test rate of the state is still poor and emphasis is on antigen tests. At least 40% of tests are still antigen. The government will have to rope in more experts and engage private players in a big way before it is too late,” said public health expert Dr SS Lal.

Since India’s Covid-19 peak in its first and only wave, the national case trajectory has dropped 85% — from 93,617 on September 16 to 14,376 on January 19. In Kerala, by contrast, the case trajectory has dropped only 34% —from 8,728 cases (seven-day average) on October 13 to 5,374 cases a day in the past week.

The health minister attributed the high caseload to the local body elections held in December, and the festive season which began in September and continued till New Year’s eve. She asked people not to lower their guard. “We have noticed some people behave as if a remedy is around (in terms of the vaccine) and refuse to take precautions. Many fail to turn up for tests and vaccinations as well. It is not good,” she said.

The state has also seen a series of unlocks, with some restrictions, in the past few months. Last month, local body elections were held, and hotels and bars were opened. On January 1, schools were opened for Class 10 and 12 students, and on January 13, cinema halls were opened at half capacity. Spas and ayurvedic resorts have also opened in the state owing to a revenue loss of an estimated 15,000 crore to the exchequer, the state tourism minister said earlier this month.

(With inputs from Jamie Mullick)

Separately, CJI Bobde made an indirect appeal to the farmers to come on board and meet with the court-appointed committee that has been tasked with finding ways to address the impasse.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
india news

Supreme Court turns down plea seeking to stop farmers’ tractor rally

By Utkarsh Anand, Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Declining to pass any order on the plea by the government, a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, remarked that it was not for the court to remind the authorities of the policing power they have by passing an order in this regard.
Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out a new privacy policy recently that included mandatory sharing of data with its parent company.(REUTERS)
india news

WhatsApp backs policy, says addressing ‘misinformation’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:04 AM IST
“We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses...” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
Because of Covid-19 safety protocols, the ECI has decided to reduce the average number of voters in each polling station from 1,500 to nearly 1,000.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: Election Commission

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Around 1.9 million (of 33 million applicants) were left out of the updated NRC published for Assam on Augst 31, 2019. The NRC was a list intended to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants from Assam.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said Sikkim is a picturesque location for a Film City. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times Archive)
india news

Film City in Sikkim: Union minister Jitendra Singh holds discussions

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:53 AM IST
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus in Arunachal Pradesh was established in 2018, the second in the country after Pune.
The agency claims to have already established that Rishi took <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh bribe in two tranches for facilitating the leak of information from the agency and that Dhankad had taken around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh from two companies.(Representative image)
india news

CBI arrests two of its officials in bribery case

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The allegation is that crucial case related information and documents have been leaked since 2018 to individuals/companies being investigated for bank frauds.
The composition of this four-member committee triggered a controversy since all four had previously made statements in support of the reforms.
india news

Supreme Court irked over criticism of farm committee picks

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 26, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:27 AM IST
It has also issued a detailed questionnaire to WhatsApp seeking more details about its data-sharing protocols and business practices
On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the farm laws. Judges dealing with the case also appointed a committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Centre says can put farm laws on hold for 1.5 years

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:15 AM IST
In the 10th round of negotiations with a 41-member delegation representing protesting farm unions on Wednesday, the government said it will move an affidavit before the Supreme Court to put the laws in abeyance till a solution to the farmers’ demands is found.
Researchers also say that the evolution of Sars-Cov-2 at present does not pose a major risk since the changes seen even till now do not make existing immunity (from older infections) or vaccines completely obsolete.(REUTERS)
india news

Covid: South African, Brazilian strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity

By Binayak Dasgupta
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:57 AM IST
The first major mutation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus was reported from the UK in the so-called B.1.1.7 variant (also called VOC202012/01) ; authorities said in December that it was more infectious, and it was later seen as a factor in leading to the country’s worst wave yet.
Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.(REUTERS)
india news

Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after second dose

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:38 AM IST
If a serious adverse event is linked to vaccination, then the recipient will be compensated based on the national drug controller’s recommendations after thorough investigation, said the plan.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is widely preferred within the party to replace Sonia Gandhi as efforts to pick a non-Gandhi party president have not succeeded in the past two years ago.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Congress Working Committee meet on Jan 22 with eye on party polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:32 AM IST
“It will be a meeting of the full CWC,” a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity. The meet will include 19 members, 26 permanent invitees and nine special invitees other than the Congress president.
MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:25 AM IST
As businesses struggled to stay afloat, the government announced a number of measures targeted towards the so-called Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Many of these measures, part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, are aimed at easing financial constraints faced by businesses.
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in more states over hesitancy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi/patna/chennai/rohtak
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:07 AM IST
India’s start to the Covid-19 vaccination programme has been one of the strongest in the world, reaching more people on its first day than any other country.
Gandhi’s 16-feet high bronze statue in a meditating posture, sculpted by Ram Sutar, was unveiled by then President Shanker Dayal Sharma on October 2, 1993.(ANI Photo)
india news

New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Initial plan was to do so during the one-month gap between the first and the second part of Budget Session that begins on Jan 29
india news

CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its deputy superintendent of police (DSP), R K Rishi, inspector Kapil Dhankad and an advocate Manohar Malik in connection with its probe into a “bribes-for-relief” scandal in the agency, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday
