‘One in every three Indian planning to travel during Christmas, New Year season’: Survey

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:36 IST

One in every three Indian is planning to travel and holiday during the upcoming Christmas and New Year season, revealed a survey conducted by a leading online travel organisation. Among the surveyed, more than 70 per cent are hoping to relax and celebrate this winter holiday season with their family, spouse or partner while the rest are looking to end the year travelling with friends and long-not-met colleagues.

The findings showed that 60 per cent respondents who are willing to travel during the winter holiday season are planning to spend the year in the hills or on the beaches. According to the survey, only 20 per cent respondents are looking to wrap the year at bars or parties.

The survey was conducted among more than 2,000 respondents between November 15 and December 5.

The survey revealed that 70 per cent respondents want to spend time outdoors doing adventure activities like rafting, hiking, water sport or sightseeing. As travellers are equally wanting to be safe during their trips, the respondents were seen giving the highest preference to sanitization, hygiene and safety certification while choosing their stay option.

Commenting on the travel trends, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited, goibibo, said, “Over the past few months, we have worked closely and creatively with the entire travel and hospitality value chain to raise safety standards and help customers make the journey from being homebound to being travellers again. Bookings for the winter festive holiday season on goibibo indicate an increase in travel to domestic leisure destinations including Goa, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Pondicherry, Coorg, Shimla, Manali and Darjeeling. As we step into 2021, we are confident of a continued upward travel trend that will find more force as the mass vaccine rollout plan materializes.”

The survey also suggested that the winter holiday season will witness nearly 60 per cent leisure travellers booking a trip for two or more days and long-distance leisure travel will make a strong comeback.

“Fifty per cent travellers across all demographics and cohorts are willing to opt for air travel for the upcoming winter holiday season signalling a strong boost in passenger confidence and trust in hopping on to a flight for a holiday post-pandemic. With flight holidays in equal consideration as drive-through holidays, the preference to air travel can also be attributed to the mini-road trips undertaken by people since Unlock was announced in July,” said the goibibo spokesperson.