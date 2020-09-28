e-paper
One more dies in Assam floods, over 3 lakh people affected in 13 districts

One more dies in Assam floods, over 3 lakh people affected in 13 districts

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 389 villages in 23 revenue circles have been affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall in the past few days.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:47 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Flood affected people use rafts made of banana trunks to move to safer places at Mayong in Morigaon district of Assam.
Flood affected people use rafts made of banana trunks to move to safer places at Mayong in Morigaon district of Assam.(PTI)
         

As the third wave of floods hits Assam, nearly 3.18 lakh people across 13 districts have been affected. One more person died due to drowning on Monday taking the total number of deaths this week to two.

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 389 villages in 23 revenue circles have been affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall in the past few days.

One person drowned at Raha in Nagaon district on Monday. Earlier, another person had drowned in Kampur area of the same district on Saturday.

Also read: Assam’s only woman CM Syeda Anwara Taimur passes away in Australia at 83

The flood-affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Majuli, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong.

A total of 13,463 hectares of crop area has been affected due to flooding and 117 people are taking shelter at two relief camps in Nagaon districts, the ASDMA bulletin mentioned.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat and Tezpur while Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers have crossed the red mark at three places.

Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
