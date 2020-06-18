One more elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh, sixth in 10 days

india

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:26 IST

Another wild elephant was found dead in Raigarh district on Thursday taking the toll of jumbo deaths to six in the last ten days in Chhattisgarh, forest officials said.

Forest officials on Thursday morning found the carcass of a tusker was in Behramar village under Chhal forest range of Dharamjaigarh division.

“The elephant did not die due to natural causes but the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report and the investigation is going on,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey.

On Tuesday, an elephant died after coming in contact with a live electric wire at a farm in Raigarh district after which five people, including three employees of the state power company, were booked.

On the same day, an elephant calf died after it got stuck in marshland in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two elephants were found in the Pratappur forest range while another jumbo was found dead in neighboring Balrampur district. The postmortem report suggested that the elephants died due to toxicity, infection and cardiac arrest.

Later, three state forest officials and a guard were suspended, while a show cause notice was issued to a divisional forest officer in Balrampur for alleged dereliction of duty.

On Wednesday, the state government decided to step up measures for the conservation and protection of wildlife in the state and develop two hospitals with all facilities for the treatment of wild animals.

Officials present in the meeting informed chief minister Bhupesh Baghel that in the last 10 years, the state has recorded an increase in the population of wildlife, including elephants whose number rose from 225 to 290 during the period.

The CM issued necessary guidelines for the monitoring of wild animals in the state forests and improving measures for their conservation, the official said

North Chhattisgarh is home to around 240 wild elephants, which roam in plains of the state. Several reports of human-elephant conflicts surfaced in the last few years in the region.