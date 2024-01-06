close_game
News / India News / 'One Nation, One Election': Former president Kovind-led panel invites suggestions from public

‘One Nation, One Election’: Former president Kovind-led panel invites suggestions from public

ByShobhit Gupta
Jan 06, 2024 03:59 PM IST

In its second meeting, the committee met members of the Law Commission, which is also examining the issue of simultaneous elections.

The committee on 'One Nation, One Election' headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind has invited suggestions from the public "for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country".

Former President and head of the panel looking into simultaneous polls, Ram Nath Kovind. (HT File)
Former President and head of the panel looking into simultaneous polls, Ram Nath Kovind. (HT File)

In a public notification, the committee invited members of the general public to send suggestions in writing through its website, onoe.gov.in, or via email at sc-hlc@gov.in. The notice said all suggestions received by January 15 would be placed before the committee for consideration.

Since the committee was constituted in September last year, it has held two meetings. The panel had recently written to six national political parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognised parties, seeking their views and discussion on a "mutually agreed date" on the idea of holding simultaneous polls. It had later sent a reminder to the parties.

In its second meeting, the committee met members of the Law Commission, which is also examining the issue of simultaneous elections.

According to its terms of reference, the committee is meant to "examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the House of the People (Lok Sabha), state legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution of India and other statutory provisions, and for that purpose, examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the rules made thereunder and any other law or rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections".

Kovind has backed the proposal of holding simultaneous elections in the country and urged all political parties to support the idea in national interest.

The committee includes Kovind, home minister Amit Shah, former leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, 15th Finance Commission chairperson N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari. Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is a special invitee and Law Secretary Nitin Chandra the secretary.

From the first elections in Independent India in 1952 until 1967, elections were held simultaneously across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Saturday, January 06, 2024
