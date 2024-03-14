One nation, one election: These retired CJs, ex-state election commissioner against simultaneous polls

As many as three ex-chief justices of high courts and a former state election commissioner, were among those who opposed simultaneous polls, when consulted by the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel, which the Centre formed in September last year to study the feasibility of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Representational Image

According to PTI, among the retired high court chief justices approached by the high-power committee headed by the ex-President of India, nine supported the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal. The three who opposed the idea were: Justices Ajit Prakash Shah (Delhi HC), Girish Chandra Gupta (Calcutta HC), and Sanjib Banerjee (Madras HC).

Why they opposed?

As per the panel report, which has more than 18,000 pages and was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, Justice Shah noted that the exercise may curb ‘democratic expression,’ and was concerned about ‘distorted’ voting patterns and state-level political alterations.

Justice Gupta, the report said, believed that simultaneous elections are not ‘conducive' to the principles of democracy, while Justice Banerjee was opined that the country's federal structure could be 'undermined.'

However, four ex-Chief Justices of India (Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi, SA Bobde, UU Lalit) that the committee met, supported the idea.

Who else opposed?

The four former chief election commissioners interviewed by the panel, endorsed simultaneous polls, while amongst the sitting and ex-state election commissioners, seven were in support, while V Palanikumar, whose term as Tamil Nadu Election Commissioner ended on March 9, objected.

“One primary concern he (Palanikumar) emphasised was the pervasive dominance of national issues over local considerations during elections. He also highlighted the acute issue of a shortage in electoral manpower, emphasising the imperative of bolstering staff to ensure the seamless and efficient execution of elections,” the report stated.