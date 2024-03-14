 One nation, one election: These retired CJs, ex-state election commissioner against simultaneous polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / One nation, one election: These retired CJs, ex-state election commissioner against simultaneous polls

One nation, one election: These retired CJs, ex-state election commissioner against simultaneous polls

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 14, 2024 05:15 PM IST

On Thursday, the high-level committee headed by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to his successor, President Droupadi Murmu.

As many as three ex-chief justices of high courts and a former state election commissioner, were among those who opposed simultaneous polls, when consulted by the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel, which the Centre formed in September last year to study the feasibility of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Also Read: Kovind-led panel on 'one nation, one election' submits report to President Droupadi Murmu

According to PTI, among the retired high court chief justices approached by the high-power committee headed by the ex-President of India, nine supported the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal. The three who opposed the idea were: Justices Ajit Prakash Shah (Delhi HC), Girish Chandra Gupta (Calcutta HC), and Sanjib Banerjee (Madras HC).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Why they opposed?

As per the panel report, which has more than 18,000 pages and was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, Justice Shah noted that the exercise may curb ‘democratic expression,’ and was concerned about ‘distorted’ voting patterns and state-level political alterations.

Justice Gupta, the report said, believed that simultaneous elections are not ‘conducive' to the principles of democracy, while Justice Banerjee was opined that the country's federal structure could be 'undermined.'

Also Read: Key recommendations Ram Nath Kovind panel made in its report

However, four ex-Chief Justices of India (Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi, SA Bobde, UU Lalit) that the committee met, supported the idea.

Who else opposed?

The four former chief election commissioners interviewed by the panel, endorsed simultaneous polls, while amongst the sitting and ex-state election commissioners, seven were in support, while V Palanikumar, whose term as Tamil Nadu Election Commissioner ended on March 9, objected.

“One primary concern he (Palanikumar) emphasised was the pervasive dominance of national issues over local considerations during elections. He also highlighted the acute issue of a shortage in electoral manpower, emphasising the imperative of bolstering staff to ensure the seamless and efficient execution of elections,” the report stated.

 

 

 

 

 

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On