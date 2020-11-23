One of oldest living retired railway guards turns 100, to get double pension

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:35 IST

Keshav Narhar Bapat, one of the oldest living retired railway guards, turned 100 on Saturday. Bapat joined the Central Railway, or earlier called as the Great Indian Peninsular Railway (GIPR) in 1951. He retired 42 years later.

The Central Railway has decided to double Bapat’s monthly pension amount from this month as a “goodwill gesture”, PTI reported on Monday citing CR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar.

On Saturday, railway officials congratulated Bapat, a resident of Bhusawal city in Maharashtra, with flower bouquets and sweets. He also received a greeting letter from Bhusawal Divisional Railway Manager Vikas Kumar Gupta.

“When our personnel department officials reached Bapat’s home to wish and greet him on his 100th birthday, his family members were surprised and thanked us for the visit,” Sutar said.

Bapat joined the GIPR in 1951, the same year it got converted into the Central Railway. He then retired as a guard around 1978, according to CR officials.

Bapat’s family members told CR officials that he was in the Army before where fought in the World War II and travelled to several countries during the battle.

After taking voluntary retirement from the Army, he then joined the Railways, where Bapat worked as a train guard.