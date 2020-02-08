One soldier killed, 3 hurt in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

india

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:45 IST

A soldier was killed and three others were injured on Saturday as the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, adding Pakistan is using artillery gun.

“At around 3.45pm, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing and shelling mortar along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” he said. The soldier, manning a forward post, was killed and three others were injured in Degwar sector, he said.

The Indian Army mounted an effective retaliation, the spokesperson said. The casualties suffered by the Pakistani troops in the retaliatory action was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that the cross-border firing between the two sides was underway when last reports were received.

A police official said the Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas, besides the forward posts, causing panic among the local residents. However, there was no report of any civilian casualties, the official said.