One year later, no further headway on LAC disengagement in India-China talks

The disengagement of Indian and Chinese soldiers from friction points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector has now been stuck for a year, with no further breakthrough in talks after the two armies pulled back their forward deployed troops from the Gogra-Hot Springs area on August 4-5 last year, and a near-term resolution of outstanding problems at the border appears elusive, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) withdrew their soldiers from the Gogra-Hot Springs sector, which was one of the friction points on LAC, to their permanent bases days after the 12th round of military talks held between corps commander-ranked officers on July 31, 2021.

“No further disengagement has taken place over the last one year. Four rounds of military dialogue have taken place after the last round of disengagement but the situation on the ground has not changed,” said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named.

The disengagement process involved the dismantling of temporary structures and allied infrastructure built by the two sides. It had raised hopes for an early disengagement of troops from other flashpoints too, said a second official.

The rival armies have been locked in a tense standoff since May 2020, and despite 16 rounds of military talks held so far, problems at Patrol Point-15 near Kongka La, Depsang Bulge in Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok sector are still on the negotiating table.

No disengagement may have taken place during the last 12 months, but there has been no escalation either, said former director general of military operations Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd).

“As long as the dialogue process is on at the military and diplomatic levels, it always offers hope for a peaceful resolution of outstanding issues. When you are negotiating with China, it’s a game of patience,” Bhatia added.

The two armies held eight rounds of talks in 2020 with the first held in June of that year, five rounds in 2021, and have held three rounds of talks so far this year.

After the 16th round of talks on July 17, India and China said they would stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels for a mutually acceptable resolution of problems along LAC at the earliest.

The joint statement, issued in New Delhi and Beijing, described the military dialogue as “constructive and forward-looking” but did not specify any outcome or detail any major breakthrough.

Despite disengagement of front-line soldiers from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and the Gogra-Hot Springs area, the two armies still have around 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre.

India on July 7 sought an early resolution of all outstanding issues on LAC, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar pressing his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to complete the disengagement of troops in order to restore peace and tranquillity in border areas.

In May, army chief General Manoj Pande said that the Indian Army aimed to “re-establish trust and tranquillity” with PLA, but cautioned that “it can’t be a one-way affair.”