One year since Pahalgam terror attack, tributes pour in: ‘We stand united’

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in paying tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary, with leaders across parties reaffirming India’s resolve to combat terrorism. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the nation would neither forget the victims nor forgive the perpetrators. (ANI )

As the country marked one year of the April 22, 2025 attack in Pahalgam, Union ministers and opposition leaders remembered the 26 people killed, mostly tourists, and asserted that India will never bow to terror or allow attempts to disrupt unity.

The attack, carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, had triggered a four-day military conflict with Pakistan after Indian armed forces launched retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across the border.

“Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity,” said President Droupadi Murmu.

“Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten... As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Army reaffirmed its “steely resolve” to fight terrorism, stating that for acts against India, “the response is assured”.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the nation would neither forget the victims nor forgive the perpetrators. “The martyrdom of those sons of the nation will forever remain etched in the soul of India. The entire nation stood united against terrorism and violence then, stands united now, and will always remain so,” he said.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said such acts cannot shake the country’s resolve to uphold peace, unity and humanity. “We remain firm in our determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. “Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat. India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it,” he said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering.”

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the day continues to weigh heavily on the region. “We pay tribute to the innocent lives lost in a senseless act of terror. We stand in solidarity with their grieving families,” he said.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor, too, paid tributes. “On the one-year anniversary of the horrific attack in Pahalgam, we remember the innocent victims and honor their memory as we mourn with their families. The United States stands with the people of India in their fight against terrorism,” he said.

Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar reaffirmed his nation’s solidarity with India, paying tribute to the victims of the tragedy. “On behalf of the State of Israel, on one year to the Pahalgam terror attack, we honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand with their families in grief,” he said on X.

In a post on X, ambassador of Japan ONO Keiichi, said: “ One year after the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack, we remember the innocent victims. Japan condemns terrorism in all its forms and stands in solidarity with India—in our shared resolve to combat terrorism and commitment to peace and security. #Pahalgam.”

In a post on X, the British High Commission in India, wrote: “We pay our respects...our thoughts remain with everyone affected.”

Marking the first anniversary of the horrific attack, the European Union (EU) and paid tribute to the 26 victims. “We reiterate our outright condemnation of terrorism in all its forms,” the EU in India said in an X post.

(With inputs from PTI)