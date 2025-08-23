Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
One-year-old girl abducted from Mathura railway station platform, search underway

PTI
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 06:50 pm IST

A one-year-old girl was abducted from Platform No. 1 of Mathura Junction Railway Station on Friday night while her family was sleeping, police said.

Police have obtained CCTV footage that shows a man carrying the child.(Representational/ Wikimedia Commons)
The accused, whom the mother saw, managed to escape on a moving train.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) Yadram Singh said that the incident occurred around 10 pm. The family members, identified as Pooja and her husband Anand from Jabalpur, were resting on the platform with their two young daughters, waiting for their train.

"Pooja had gone to the restroom when she saw a man carrying her one-year-old child. She raised an alarm, waking her husband and other passengers. However, in the ensuing chaos, the abductor managed to board the moving Sampark Kranti Express and flee," said the SHO.

Police have obtained CCTV footage that shows a man carrying the child. Based on his appearance, three police teams have been deployed to search for the suspect and the child.

The SHO said that the search for the child and the abductor is underway.

