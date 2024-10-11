Ongoing conflicts have a severe impact on Global South: Modi at East Asia Summit

NEW DELHI: Ongoing conflicts must be peacefully resolved through dialogue and diplomacy based on a humanitarian approach because of their severe impact on the countries of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the East Asia Summit in Laos on Friday. PM Modi made a two-day trip to Laos to participate in the Asean-India Summit and the East Asia Summit, which were held alongside the Asean Summit (PTI)

Addressing leaders of the regional forum that includes the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and eight dialogue partners such as the US, Australia, China and Russia, Modi said peace and stability in the South China Sea are in the interest of the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi made a two-day trip to Laos to participate in the Asean-India Summit and the East Asia Summit, which were held alongside the Asean Summit. The leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues affecting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

Without directly referencing the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, Modi called for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as efforts to find a peaceful solution.

“The most negatively affected countries due to ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world are those from the Global South. There is a collective desire for the restoration of peace and stability in regions such as Eurasia and the Middle East as soon as possible,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

“I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly stated this is not the age of war. Solutions to problems cannot be found on the battlefield. It is essential to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international laws,” he said. “With a humanitarian perspective, we must place a strong emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy.”

He added, “In fulfilling its responsibilities as a Vishwa Bandhu, India will continue to make every effort to contribute in this direction.”

The Indian government has urged Russia and Ukraine to end hostilities and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July, Modi said talks wouldn’t be successful under the shadow of the gun. Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a subsequent meeting in Kyiv in August that a solution cannot be found without engaging Russia.

India has also called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, the release of hostages, the resumption of humanitarian aid and talks aimed at a two-state solution.

Turning to the situation in the South China Sea, Modi took a veiled swipe at China’s aggressive actions in the region by saying that the approach of the countries in the East Asia Summit “should focus on development and not expansionism”.

“Peace, security and stability in the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region,” he said. “We believe that maritime activities should be conducted in accordance with UNCLOS. Ensuring freedom of navigation and airspace is essential.”

He called for developing a “robust and effective” code of conduct between China and the members of Asean. This code, he said, “should not impose restrictions on the foreign policies of regional countries.”

Modi reiterated India’s support for the centrality of Asean, saying the bloc is pivotal to New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation. “A free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific is crucial for the peace and progress of the entire region.”

Describing terrorism as a serious challenge to global peace and security, Modi said “forces that believe in humanity must come together and work in tandem” to combat it. “We must strengthen mutual cooperation in the areas of cyber, maritime and space,” he said.

Modi endorsed Asean’s approach to the situation in Myanmar, where anti-junta resistance forces are fighting the military-led administration, and said India supports the bloc’s “Five-Point Consensus” aimed at finding a solution. It is crucial to sustain humanitarian assistance and “implement suitable measures for the restoration of democracy”, he said.

“We believe that Myanmar should be engaged, rather than isolated in this process. As a neighbouring country, India will continue to uphold its responsibilities,” he said.