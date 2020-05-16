e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Online database for migrants to monitor their movement, help with travel

Online database for migrants to monitor their movement, help with travel

The mobile numbers of the people will be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring

india Updated: May 16, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Migrant families and workers wait at a temporary shelter home.( Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
Migrant families and workers wait at a temporary shelter home.( Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Centre on Saturday said it has developed an online national migrant information system to capture the movement of stranded labourers heading home and to further facilitate their travel.

“This system will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work at the level of the field officers. It has additional advantages like contact tracing, which may be useful in overall Covid-19 response work,” read the order from the ministry of home affairs.

Amid a nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of migrants, for days together now, have been walking or hitchhiking their way to homes.

“The portal will work as a central repository and help in sending as well as receiving state/district to ask for and give their acceptance in an online format seamlessly,” the order said.

The states will be able to visualise how many people are going out from where and how many are reaching destination states. The mobile numbers of the people will be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In