Only 13% of 2.3 lakh enrolled learners in govt’s AI courses certified: Govt data

Nearly 29,800 of the 2.3 lakh learners enrolled in four Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses launched in July 2025 under the government’s Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) programme have been certified so far — about 13%, according to data shared by Union minister of state (independent charge) in ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) Jayant Chaudhary, with the Lok Sabha on Monday. The data was shared by Union MoS (independent charge) in MSDE Jayant Chaudhary. (Representative file photo)

Though Chaudhary in his response to queries on SOAR by 16 MPs from different parties, did not specify the reasons behind low certification rate, the MSDE officials aware of the matter said the certification rates under SOAR are consistent with global benchmarks for free, open-access digital learning platforms like Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) where completion rates typically range between 5 to 15%. They said that many learners might have paused the assessment or course completion after enrolling.

Also Read:HistoriCity: Tech and its chequered history in India

Chaudhary told Lok Sabha that the SOAR programme includes four courses– AI to be Aware, AI to Aspire, AI to Acquire, AI for educators in phase 1. The initiative is aimed at building foundational awareness and readiness in AI among learners, educators and citizens, he said.

“The programme is delivered through online, self-paced courses hosted on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), ensuring nationwide accessibility,” he said.

According to the data shared by Chaudhary in Parliament, the four courses together recorded 2,30,901 enrolments, while 29,771 learners have been certified, translating to an overall certification rate of about 12.9%.

A course-wise analysis shows that ‘SOAR – AI to be Aware’ recorded the highest participation with 1,16,813 enrolments and 15,643 certifications, translating to a 13.4% certification rate. The ‘SOAR – AI to Aspire’ course saw 43,736 enrolments, of which 5,885 participants were certified or around 13.4%. Meanwhile, ‘SOAR – AI to Acquire’ had 29,725 enrolments and 4,065 certifications, reflecting a 13.7% completion rate. The ‘SOAR – AI for Educators’ course registered 40,627 enrolments, with 4,178 participants certified, or about 10.3% – lowest among all four courses.

“The three core modules — AI to be Aware, AI to Aspire, and AI to Acquire — show a consistent certification range of 13.4–13.7%, indicating stable learner engagement patterns. The AI to be Aware module has the highest enrollment as it serves as the introductory entry point for learners exploring AI fundamentals. The AI for Educators track shows a slightly lower certification rate as it targets working professionals, who must balance the course with full-time teaching responsibilities. Similar patterns are commonly observed in professional development programs globally,” an MSDE official said, requesting anonymity.

The four SOAR courses — AI to be Aware, AI to Aspire and AI to Acquire, each designed as 15-hour modules for students, and AI for Educators, a 45-hour module for teachers — were launched by MSDE on July 22, 2025. The programme introduces learners to AI fundamentals, generative AI, real-life applications of AI, programming basics, ethics, cybersecurity, and emerging career opportunities in the field.

Under the SOAR programme, certification is awarded after participants complete the online course modules and pass the required assessments on the digital platform. The certificate, issued by MSDE under the Skill India Mission in collaboration with industry partners such as Microsoft and HCLTech, indicates that the learner has acquired foundational knowledge of AI concepts, applications and responsible use.