‘Only 2 are alive’: Indian man in Russian army pleads for release from war zone

An Indian national deployed by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine has said that 13 of the 15 non-Russians in his group have been killed and has pinned hope on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 8 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for his release and safe return to his home country. The Indian national working in the Russian army has made the statement in a fresh video released by him. (Representational imag)

Urgen Tamang, 47, a resident of Kalimpong in West Bengal, has made the statement in a fresh video released by him. He sent the video, which HT cannot independently verify, to Rabi Pradhan, chairman of the board of administrators of the Kalimpong Municipality on July 11. He had sent his first video from the war zone in the last week of March, saying that he was forcibly sent to the war zone after a weapon-training of 10-12 days.

“I have been stuck in the Russia-Ukraine war since March this year. There have been several casualties. There were 15 non-Russians with me. Out of them 13 have been killed. Only we two are alive – me and another one from Sri Lanka,” Tamang said in the latest video.

A former defence personnel and the father of two minor daughters, Tamang had served the Indian Army for 18 years before going to Russia in March. His agents who had promised him a security personnel’s job in Russia allegedly cheated him, and he was sent to the war against Ukraine.

“I have been in touch with the chairman (of board of administrators) of Kalimpong Municipality. He used to enquire about my wellbeing. He informed me that Modi visited Russia and held talks with the Russian President so that all Indians may be released at the earliest. I am very happy. I think I would be able to reach home alive,” he said in the video.

“I would appeal to the Indian government to secure the release of all Indians at the earliest,” he added.

Speaking to HT, Pradhan said, “Almost every day I speak with Tamang. For the last couple of days, he has been near Crimea. He and a few other non-Russians were sent to Crimea for rest and are in a bunker, but they will again be sent to the war front.”

Both Tamang and his family in Himali gaon in Kalimpong now pin their hope on the meeting between Modi and Putin for his safe return to the hilly town in north Bengal.

The family members said that the agents who sent Tamang to Russia promising a lucrative job as a security personnel had taken ₹6 lakh from him. They deceived him and forced him to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine, they said.

Speaking to HT, Tamang’s wife Ambika said, “We are looking forward for Urgen to return home safely. Though Urgen is saying that he is safe, I am really worried after he told me that 13 of the 15 non-Russians in his group have already died. I get to speak with him for very short time occasionally.”

Recent reports claimed that after the discussions between Modi and Putin during the Indian PM’s visit to Moscow, Russia has agreed to discharge all Indian nationals working in its army.

At least four Indian citizens have lost their lives while fighting in Russia’s conflict against Ukraine, and many others stuck in the war zone allege that they were deceived into joining the combat.