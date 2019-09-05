Centre raises bar for teachers, only 46 to get national awards this year

india

Unlike previous years when hundreds of teachers were conferred the National Teachers Award, this year only 46 will get the prestigious honour.

Last year, over 300 teachers were awarded. A senior HRD ministry official said there was a need to rationalise the process and it will help lend more stature and prestige to the already coveted award.

“It is a conscious decision taken by the ministry. The bar has been set very high and each awardee is an,” the official said.

Citing an instance, the officer said among the awardees this year is a teacher who even picks up and drops students to school in his van.

A second official, who wished not to be named, said earlier there were cases when someone would try to use influence to get the honour.

By setting an upper limit, the ministry has created a framework where such attempts would naturally be discouraged.“The awards have always been prestigious. This an attempt to add more prestige and lustre where no state has any quota and all have to compete for them,” the second official said.

Applications were received from teachers online and an independent jury has made 46 inspiring selections, the second official said.

