Only 8% central bodies file timely reports, CAG tells House panel

Only around 8% of central autonomous bodies submit their reports for audit on time, representatives of Comptroller and Auditor General of India informed the parliamentary committee on Papers Laid on the Table in Lok Sabha on Monday during a meeting to discuss reasons for delays in presenting documents in Parliament.

There are at least 400 central autonomous bodies, which are agencies, authorities or commissions that are independent under their terms of reference. AIIMS, Delhi Development Authority and National Capital Region Planning Board, for instance, are central autonomous bodies.

The officials from the government’s auditor said that “ while 88% of the public sector undertakings submit their reports on time for audit, just 8% of centrally governed autonomous bodies do the same”, a member of the parliamentary panel said on condition of anonymity. In 2020-21, the percentage of central autonomous bodies which submitted the report to CAG on time increased to 17%.

“We also discussed the possible ways in which this delay can be addressed.”

Headed by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Ritesh Pandey, the standing committee called a meeting of representatives of CAG to discuss the reason for delay in placing the audit reports in Parliament.

Several government organisations informed the parliamentary panel that they are unable to lay the papers on time in Parliament on account of delays in the audit, HT learns.

All ministries, departments, and autonomous government bodies have to lay their papers on the table of the house within nine months of the closure of the financial year, which is by December 31. In case a ministry or department fails to do so, then the standing committee examines the reason for delay.

The member said that as per the audit procedure, CAG is able to audit the annual accounts of an organisation by October 30 as per General Financial Rules (GFR) if the data is submitted to it by June 30.

The panel discussed ways to address this, including “asking ministries to introduce a system when the funds are released in portions and on furnishing utilisation certificates”, the member cited above said.

Elaborating on the reason for delay by autonomous bodies in submitting the reports to CAG, the member said, “One of the reasons for this is that there is no provision for penalty or punitive action against these bodies for delaying the submission of reports. Ministries can introduce it in order to ensure that the reports are submitted on time.”

“Another reason could be that these organisations, especially in remote areas, don’t have good accounting staff.”