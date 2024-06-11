 ‘Amaravati our sole capital ’: Andhra Pradesh CM-elect Chandrababu Naidu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Amaravati our sole capital ’: Andhra Pradesh CM-elect Chandrababu Naidu

PTI |
Jun 11, 2024 07:28 PM IST

“Our government will not have three capitals. Our capital is only Amaravati,” the TDP chief asserted on the eve of his swearing-in.

A day before his swearing-in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that Amaravati will be the sole capital of the state.

Vijayawada, Jun 11 (ANI): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addresses the NDA MLAs meeting, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
Vijayawada, Jun 11 (ANI): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addresses the NDA MLAs meeting, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Naidu made this announcement, addressing a joint meeting of TDP, BJP and Janasena legislators, where he was unanimously elected as NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“In our government, there will be no games under the guise of three capitals. Our capital is Amaravati. Amaravati is the capital,” asserted Naidu.

As the first chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2019, he had floated the idea of Amaravati as the capital city. However, this brainchild of Naidu suffered a setback in 2019 when the TDP lost power and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won a landslide victory. Reddy poured cold water on the Amaravati capital city plans and propounded a new theory of three capitals, which Naidu has now replaced with the decision to have a single capital.

The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state with a brute majority of 164 assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats. The triumph has breathed new life into the Amaravati capital city project.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Amaravati our sole capital ’: Andhra Pradesh CM-elect Chandrababu Naidu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On