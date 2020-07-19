e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / OP Dhankar appointed president of BJP’s Haryana unit

OP Dhankar appointed president of BJP’s Haryana unit

OP Dhankar’s appointment as Haryana BJP chief is also seen as an attempt to balance the caste equations in the state, where politics revolves around Jats and non-Jats.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
OP Dhankar is the new BJP chief of Haryana.
OP Dhankar is the new BJP chief of Haryana.(@OPDhankar/Twitter )
         

OP Dhankar, who was a cabinet minister in the BJP government in Haryana, was on Sunday appointed the president of the party’s state unit.

By appointing Dhankar, the BJP has continued with a Jat face, the most dominant caste in the state. The BJP, in a statement, said party chief JP Nadda appointed Dhankar the Haryana unit head.

The appointment is also seen as an attempt to balance the caste equations in the state, where politics revolves around Jats and non-Jats.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is also a non-Jat.

Dhankar will replace incumbent Subhash Barala, who was also a Jat.

Both Dhankar and Barala had lost the Harayana Assembly elections held in October last year. Dhankar was a cabinet minister in the BJP government in Haryana.

The appointment has been delayed by more than eight months as it was expected that a new president would be appointed after the announcement of the state Assembly results. Dhankar has also been the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kisan Morcha twice.

tags
top news
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In