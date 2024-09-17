Op Sadbhav: India sends second tranche of aid to Myanmar

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday despatched a second consignment of more than 40 tonnes of relief materials, including generator sets and medicines, to Myanmar to help people affected by Typhoon Yagi. The Indian Air Force aircraft carried 32 tonnes of relief material including generator sets, hygiene kits and medicines for the people of Myanmar. (X/MEAIndia)

The aid is part of Operation Sadbhav, launched this week to help Southeast Asian countries affected by the typhoon that caused widespread devastation across the region.

The second tranche of aid for Myanmar was sent in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and a naval vessel. The aircraft ferried 32 tonnes of relief materials, including generator sets, medicines, hygiene kits, temporary shelters, and water purification supplies, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Indian Navy transported an additional 10 tonnes of rations, he said.

On Sunday, India despatched emergency humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam to help people affected by Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to hit the South China Sea in three decades.

India sent 10 tonnes of aid, including generator sets, water purifiers and hygiene kits, worth $100,000 to Laos, and another 10 tonnes of aid, including dry rations, clothing and medicines, to Myanmar.

The Indian side also sent 35 tonnes of aid worth $1 million to Vietnam.

Vietnam was hit hardest by Typhoon Yagi, leading to the death of more than 250 people and injuries to 800 people. Landslides cut off roads and more than 188,000 houses were damaged, destroyed or flooded and there was also significant damage to power infrastructure, bridges, and educational facilities.

In a separate development, India on Tuesday sent 1,000 tonnes of rice as humanitarian support to Namibia to help people affected by drought.

“As a credible HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) provider and a reliable friend, [India] is extending food grain assistance to the people of [Namibia], to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent spells of drought,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The consignment of rice was dispatched from Nhava Sheva port.