Typhoon Yagi: India sends aid to Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam

India on Sunday dispatched emergency humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam to help people affected by Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to hit the South China Sea in three decades that caused widespread damage and loss of life. Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to hit the South China Sea in three decades, caused widespread damage and loss of life in the region. (AFP)

The aid, including dry rations, medicines, blankets, water purification kits and generators, is being provided under Operation Sadbhav, which was launched by the government on Sunday.

“Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on X.

India sent 10 tonnes of aid, including generator sets, water purifiers, water purification tablets, disinfectants, hygiene kits, mosquito nets and repellents, blankets and sleeping bags, in a special aircraft to Laos.

Floods and landslides caused widespread damage to property and agricultural land in northern Laos, affecting around 40,000 people.

Another 10 tonnes of aid, including dry rations, clothing and medicines, was sent to Myanmar on the Indian Navy warship INS Satpura.

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force ferried 35 tonnes of aid, including water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils and solar lanterns, to help affected communities in northern Vietnam.

The humanitarian support to Vietnam is “testament to the enduring close ties between the two countries, marked by our comprehensive strategic partnership”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed sympathies and solidarity to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh immediately after the typhoon struck the Southeast Asian country. Jaishankar too extended sympathies to Vietnam’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Bui Thanh Son.

India has been among the first responders in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to countries in the region affected by Typhoon Yagi. Operation Sadbhav is part of India’s broader effort to contribute to humanitarian assistance within the ASEAN region, in line with its longstanding “Act East” policy.

Vietnam was hit hardest by Typhoon Yagi, with State-run media saying 254 people were confirmed dead and another 82 reported missing. The typhoon made landfall a week ago, bringing with it sustained winds of 142 mph and heavy rainfall.

More than 800 people were injured in Vietnam following landslides, falling trees and widespread flooding. More than 188,000 houses were damaged, destroyed or flooded and there was significant damage to power infrastructure, bridges, and educational facilities.