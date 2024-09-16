How has Typhoon Yagi devastated Southeast Asia countries?

Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand are grappling with widespread devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi, Asia’s most powerful storm this year, which has displaced lakhs of people people and claimed over 400 lives.



The overall death toll across the four countries has reached over 400, with 292 deaths in Vietnam and 113 in Myanmar. However, with many people still missing, the number is expected to rise further.



Over a week ago, Typhoon Yagi hit the four countries, unleashing strong winds and heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding and landslides. This aerial picture shows flood waters surrounding homes in Thai Nguyen province, in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi hitting northern Vietnam. (AFP)

After passing over China’s Hainan Island, Cyclone Yagi strengthened into a super typhoon, making landfall in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong City at 1:45 pm local time on 7 September 2024.

Super Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath have caused widespread destruction in northern Vietnam, estimated at 40 lakh crore. This damage is expected to affect the country’s economic growth for the year.

Although Yagi has now weakened into a tropical depression, it continues to bring heavy rainfall, resulting in prolonged flooding and landslides across 26 provinces, including the capital city, Hanoi.

In Myanmar, the ruling junta has reported 113 fatalities and said that over 3.2 lakh people have been displaced and are seeking refuge in temporary relief camps.

Myanmar experienced severe flooding in 2011 and 2015 with over 100 deaths reported in each calamity. In 2008, Cyclone Nargis caused over 138,000 dead or missing.

However, the current crisis has led the junta to make an unusual appeal for international aid. In response, India has provided 10 tonnes of supplies including dry rations, clothing and medicine.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the storm's heavy rains primarily impacted the capital Naypyidaw, along with the Mandalay, Magway, and Bago regions. It also affected eastern and southern Shan state, as well as Mon, Kayah, and Kayin states.

At least 10 people have died in Thailand due to flooding and landslides. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Mae Sai, hit by its worst flooding in 80 years. Chiang Rai Airport has suspended flights, and authorities warn of ongoing flash flooding through next Wednesday as additional rain is expected to increase the Mekong River’s levels.

UNICEF has said that hundreds of thousands of children have lost their homes, and 2 million are without access to education, psychosocial support, and school meal programs.

India has launched ‘Operation Sadbhav’ to provide relief to Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar. The initiative includes $1 million in aid for Vietnam.