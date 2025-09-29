‘Op Sindoor again’, says Modi as India beat Pak in Asia Cup final

The Indian team defeated Pakistan in a nail-biting finish in the last over of Sunday’s Asia Cup final, clinching the title in a tournament marked by tensions both on and off the field between the arch-rivals. India's Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma during the match, in Dubai on Sunday. (AFP)

Chasing a modest target of 147, India made a shaky start, losing three wickets for just 20 runs. However, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a hard-fought 57-run stand. With 10 runs needed off the final over, Varma struck a crucial six and Rinku Singh followed up with a boundary off Haris Rauf to seal the win.

Congratulating the players, PM Narendra Modi compared the match to Operation Sindoor. “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins!” he said on X.