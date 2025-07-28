Operation Sindoor proved there is no safe haven for our enemies: PM Modi

Operation Sindoor showed the world the way India would respond if its sovereignty was attacked, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, adding the cross-border military offensive against terror infrastructure has created a new self-confidence across the country. After his visit to the UK and Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tamil Nadu where he took part in the valedictory celebrations of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival(DPR PMO)

Speaking at an event at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu, held to mark the birth anniversary of iconic Chola dynasty emperor Rajendra Chola-I, Modi emphasised that India’s spirituality can be instrumental for peace while its military prowess will ensure the country’s enemies have no place.

“The world saw how India responds if someone attacks its security and sovereignty,” the PM asserted, referring to the military strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

“Operation Sindoor proved that for enemies of India, for terrorists, there is no safe haven. Operation Sindoor has created a new awakening, a new self-confidence across the country and has forced the world to acknowledge India’s strength,” Modi, who was visiting Tamil Nadu on a two-day trip, added.

Modi also released a commemorative coin honouring Rajendra Chola 1 at the event, which also commemorated 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola’s legendary maritime expedition to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a magnificent example of Chola architecture.

The names of emperors Raja Raja Chola and his son Rajendra Chola-I are synonymous with India’s identity and pride, Modi said and announced that grand statues would be built for them in Tamil Nadu. These statues will be “modern pillars of our historic awakening,” he added.

“The Chola empire is like an ancient road map for developed India. The economic and military heights India reached during the Chola era continue to inspire us even today. Raja Raja Chola built a powerful navy, which Rajendra Chola further strengthened…It shows us that if we are to achieve a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India), we must strengthen our Navy and defence forces,” Modi said.

In the last 10 years, the PM said, his government has worked tirelessly to protect and preserve India’s heritage. “The Chola emperors had woven India into a thread of cultural unity. Today, our government is carrying forward the same vision of the Chola era. Through initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, we are strengthening these centuries-old bonds of unity,” he said.

The PM also invoked the rich legacy of Chola kings and their patronage of Saivite spiritualism. “Our Shaivite tradition has played a vital role in shaping India’s cultural identity. The Chola emperors were key architects of this legacy. Even today, Tamil Nadu remains one of the most significant centres where this living tradition continues to thrive.”

Noting that July 27 marks the death anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Modi said in order to lead a developed India, the country needs millions of youths like Kalam and the Chola kings.

The event began with rendition of spiritual hymns by celebrated musician and Rajya Sabha member Ilaiyaraja singing in praise of Lord Shiva in the presence of heads of Shaivite mutts. The event also coincided with the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. “When the world is struggling with problems like instability and violence, Shaivite principles show us a path of solutions,” Modi said. “Today’s India is taking forward the concept of One World, One Family, One Future.”

Modi, who arrived in Tuticorin on July 26 night and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth about ₹4,900 crore in the state, which will go to assembly polls next year, also held a roadshow on Sunday from Trichy to the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple.

During the roadshow, the prime minister stood on the running board of his vehicle and waved at the people who lined up on both sides of the road. The route was dotted with flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally AIADMK and other NDA partners. Governor RN Ravi, DMK leaders and state ministers Thangam Thennarasu and SS Sivasankar, VCK’s chief and MP Thol Thirumavalan and several BJP leaders also accompanied Modi on the stage.