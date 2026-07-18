'Opening the books once again was difficult': NEET re-exam toppers on paper leak, second attempt

For Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal — who jointly topped the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination with 715 out of 720 — the road to India’s top rank ran through a cancelled exam, a second round of preparation neither had planned for, and the particular exhaustion of studying the same arduous prep material twice in a year.

Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly topped the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination with 715 out of 720. (ANI)

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Gupta, from Ludhiana, had already sat for NEET once. In the original examination on May 3, later cancelled after the paper leak, he had scored 696, according to his own tally with the answer keys. “After studying continuously for two years, when you get to know that the exam has been cancelled, opening the books once again was difficult. But I looked at my peers for motivation and treated it as a second chance to do better,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘Studied for 17 hours’: NEET topper Aryan Gupta with 715/720 shares secret to success

‘Couldn’t stop smiling'

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{{^usCountry}} He did not expect the outcome that followed. “I never thought I would become the national topper. But after coming out of the examination hall, I couldn’t stop smiling because I knew I had attempted the paper well. My father was waiting outside, and I told him that the exam had gone really well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He did not expect the outcome that followed. “I never thought I would become the national topper. But after coming out of the examination hall, I couldn’t stop smiling because I knew I had attempted the paper well. My father was waiting outside, and I told him that the exam had gone really well.” {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta comes from a family with more than ten doctors, which made medicine, he said, a natural choice — but this year’s path to it was unusually gruelling. Physics and chemistry sections were tougher than expected this time, he said, adding: “I’m proud that I handled both subjects well despite the difficulty level.”

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‘Felt bad when paper leaked…’

Bansal, a student of KR Mangalam World School in Delhi’s Greater Kailash who secured AIR 2 with a 99.9999 percentile, described the cancellation as demoralising in the moment. “I felt bad when the paper leak happened because I had to study everything once again. But then I thought positively and decided to prepare for one more month with full focus. That helped me achieve this result,” he told PTI.

ALSO READ | Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal top NEET-UG with 715/720 as 1.1 million clear exam

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He found the re-conducted paper more demanding in a different way than the original. “The level of both papers was almost the same. However, the second paper had a lengthier physics section with paragraph-based questions, which made it more time-consuming,” he said, noting the original exam had been comparatively easier because it was shorter.

Bansal was direct in calling for consequences. “Whenever a paper leak happens, there should be a strict mechanism to ensure proper action against those responsible,” he told the news agency.

Reflecting on the year overall, he added a note for students under similar pressure: “This exam is not bigger than your life. There are many career opportunities available today. If one path doesn’t work out, there are several others. Students should not lose hope because of one examination.”