Operation Amistad: India works round-the-clock to help quake-hit in Venezuela | Photos

India has sent humanitarian response to earthquake-hit Venezuela by dispatching a field hospital, medical personnel and relief supplies as the country struggles with one of its deadliest natural disasters in recent years.

The assistance is being sent under Operation Amistad, with Indian rescue support reaching Venezuela as authorities continue efforts to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed structures.(HT Photo by Rezaul Hasan Laskar)

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The assistance is being sent under Operation Amistad, with Indian rescue support reaching Venezuela as authorities continue efforts to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed structures.

The relief package includes a Field Hospital Unit, medicines, medical equipment. (HT Photo by Rezaul Hasan Laskar)

The relief package comprises an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, medicines, medical equipment and other humanitarian assistance intended to strengthen rescue and recovery operations in the affected regions.

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{{^usCountry}} Announcing the deployment, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the assistance had reached Venezuela. “Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Confident that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines & medical equipment, will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X. Two IAF C-17 aircraft carried 35 tonnes of relief material {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Announcing the deployment, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the assistance had reached Venezuela. “Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Confident that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines & medical equipment, will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X. Two IAF C-17 aircraft carried 35 tonnes of relief material {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Embassy of India in Côte d'Ivoire, two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft passed through Abidjan on their way to Venezuela carrying 35 tonnes of relief equipment, an Indian Army Field Hospital contingent and two BHISHM cubes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Embassy of India in Côte d'Ivoire, two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft passed through Abidjan on their way to Venezuela carrying 35 tonnes of relief equipment, an Indian Army Field Hospital contingent and two BHISHM cubes. {{/usCountry}}

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The medical contingent consists of 41 personnel, including nine medical officers. (HT Photo by Rezaul Hasan Laskar)

The embassy also said the team was carrying medical stores and humanitarian supplies for the affected population.

“The team is carrying approximately six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the ministry of external affairs,” embassy of India, Côte d'Ivoire said.

Earthquake leaves thousands dead

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India's assistance comes as Venezuela continues to deal with the aftermath of the powerful earthquakes that have claimed at least 1,430 lives.

Indian humanitarian assistance reaches quake-hit Venezuela. (HT Photo by Rezaul Hasan Laskar)

More than three days after the disaster, tens of thousands of people remain missing, with rescue teams continuing search operations in the hope of finding survivors trapped under debris.

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Also read | After deadly earthquakes, floods devastate Venezuela; scary videos emerge

The earthquakes have added to the challenges faced by the country, which is already dealing with economic turmoil and political instability.

The mission, undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores India's expanding role in global humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (HT Photo)

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The mission, undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores India's expanding role in global humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations while reflecting its commitment to the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, "The World is One Family".

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