Venezuela earthquake update: Two 11-year-old boys found alive days later; search for survivors continues

Two 11-year-old boys were pulled alive from earthquake rubble in Venezuela over the weekend, giving families a rare moment of hope as rescue teams continue searching for survivors. Two 11-year-old boys among 33 hit by the Venezuela Earthquake found alive days later as the search continues. VA-TF1 / USA-01 - URBAN SEARCH AND RESCUE/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez said 33 people were rescued from collapsed buildings during the past two days. The rescues came several days after two powerful earthquakes struck the country within seconds of each other.

Despite these successes, the situation remains grim. Officials say at least 1,450 people have died, while thousands of others are still unaccounted for. As families enter another night of waiting, rescue crews are racing against time to find anyone who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

33 survivors found as rescue work continues The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday, only 39 seconds apart. Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodríguez said nearly 800 buildings collapsed after the earthquakes, trapping many people under concrete and rubble.

Rescue workers have continued searching through damaged neighborhoods even after the crucial first 72 hours, which experts say is usually the most important period for finding survivors. Officials believe some people may still be alive if they have access to food or water.

Meanwhile, relatives have spent days searching for loved ones. In several areas, families have been digging through rubble themselves while waiting for heavy equipment to arrive.

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Moises, among boys pulled from rubble One of the most emotional rescues involved an 11-year-old boy named Moises. Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said he was trapped beneath about three metres of debris.

According to UNGRD, rescue teams spent six hours carrying out careful operations before bringing him to safety. Video shared by rescuers showed Moises being pulled from the wreckage with his eyes covered to protect him from sunlight after days underground.

Reuters reported that rescuers heard over a walkie-talkie that the boy had been found near his mother and sister, who did not survive.

Just hours later, Rodríguez shared another video on X showing the rescue of a second 11-year-old boy in Caraballeda. She wrote that every life saved was a sign of hope for Venezuela.

Also Read: Venezuela earthquake death toll nears 1,000, over 50,000 missing; residents join rescue op, foreign aid pours in

Caraballeda becomes rescue hub The coastal region of La Guaira has suffered some of the worst damage, with Caraballeda emerging as a major rescue hub. AFP reported that French and American teams also rescued a father and his teenage son from the rubble there on Sunday.

Many residents are now sleeping in cars, at the airport, or on open grounds because they fear more buildings could collapse. The Caraballeda golf course has been turned into a temporary hospital, donation centre, and supply base for emergency teams.

International support continues to grow. Rescue crews from Mexico, Spain, Qatar, the United States and the United Kingdom have joined local efforts. Speaking on Saturday, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said 39 search-and-rescue teams, nearly 2,000 personnel, 111 dogs, medical teams and specialised drones had been deployed to help locate survivors.