Rajya Sabha to hold Operation Sindoor debate today, PM Modi, Amit Shah may take the floor in Lok Sabha:10 points

The Lok Sabha will continue its debate on Operation Sindoor — India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack — for the second straight day on Tuesday, while the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to begin its discussion on the same. The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on Operation Sindoor.(Sansad TV)

Amid heightened political tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the Lok Sabha discussion today, reported claimed.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will be among the ministers participating in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Operation Sindoor debate: What you need to know about

1- Union home minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The source said that home minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha between 12pm and 1pm.

2- In Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for the party on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday.

3- The largest Opposition party, Congress, has been allotted approximately two hours for discussion on Operation Sindoor.

5- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a swipe at the opposition in Lok Sabha, stating that focus must not remain on small issues when aiming to achieve a higher feat, since it can divert attention from national security.

6 PM Modi on Monday praised the speeches of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha for articulating the success of Operation Sindoor and India's global outreach, respectively.

7- S Jaishankar asserted a transformative shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy, declaring that there is now a "new normal" in combating the threat, during discussions on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

8- Congress MP Praniti Shinde faced severe backlash over the use of the word ‘tamasha’ in her speech during the discussion on Operation Sindoor. The word has been expunged from the official records of Parliament.

9- AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi voiced his concern on Monday over the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup and raised questions regarding accountability for the Pahalgam attack.

10- Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought the government's clarification over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)