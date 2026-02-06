Oppn walks out of Rajya Sabha amid row over ex-Army chief’s book

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday plunged into chaos after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised objections over LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being denied the chance to speak, triggering protests, sharp exchanges between Treasure and Opposition benches, and eventually a walkout over Kharge being stopped from quoting former Army chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan leaves his chair after adjourning the house during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sansad TV)

Rising after papers were laid, Kharge said: “Parliament means Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as per our Constitution. But the Lok Sabha LoP is not allowed to speak even when he wants to raise issues of national interest.”

Leader of the House JP Nadda countered that Lok Sabha proceedings could not be discussed in the Upper House. “If you have so much interest, tell your party members to discuss the matter in Lok Sabha and allow Rajya Sabha to function smoothly,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said disrupting Rajya Sabha business violated House rules and reiterated that Lok Sabha matters could not be brought into the Council of States. “All members are waiting to listen to the Prime Minister. If Congress members don’t want to listen, that’s their choice. But they cannot stop others,” he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi had not followed House procedures.

Kharge responded that he did not want to disturb proceedings but pointed out that Lok Sabha had remained stalled for four days. “Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha together constitute Parliament. You cannot paralyse one pillar to hide your mistakes,” he said, accusing the government of getting rattled whenever Gandhi spoke about how the government is betraying the country.

Nadda then said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready to discuss every issue. “We are prepared to give minute details. But you didn’t allow Lok Sabha to function. Set aside ignorance and ego and follow democratic principles,” he said.

Kharge escalated his attack, saying, “In parliamentary democracy, if the LoP is not allowed to speak for four days, what kind of system is this? We are the House of Elders. Modi has made you bound labourers of his party — you cannot even speak without his permission.” He added, “Our party doesn’t lynch, abuse like BJP. These people are crushing democracy. If this is the fate of elected members, what about nominated members?”

Rijiju intervened again, saying there was no rule that Rajya Sabha must adjourn because Lok Sabha was stalled. “You want to disturb the honourable Prime Minister. We condemn this tactic of the Opposition,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman objected to Kharge’s use of the word “lynch” and demanded it be expunged. “If he speaks of lynching, let me remind him that when Congress ruled Rajasthan a tailor was lynched, and in Kerala a teacher, Father Joseph, had his hands chopped off,” she said.

From the Opposition benches, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva cited Rule 238, arguing that any matter could be raised in the Council of States. CPI(M) MP John Brittas said Parliament comprised the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the President, adding, “Just as you respect the Prime Minister, you must respect the institution of the Leader of Opposition.”

Chairman Radhakrishnan reiterated that each House was independent in its functioning, a convention followed for decades.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi suppo Nadda to call the opposition “abodh”, saying the opposition is ignorant to not know that there is no substantial evidence and media report on floor of the house and that the communications among the army chief, PM and defence minister comes is not presented in public domain.

The confrontation peaked when Kharge was disallowed from quoting MM Naravane’s book, prompting Opposition members to stage a walkout from the Rajya Sabha.

Closing the debate, Nadda accused Congress of undermining democracy. “How the Opposition makes a joke of democracy is evident. Their agenda is to spoil the country’s growth under PM Modi. They cannot tolerate the blessings he receives from the people,” he said.