Opposing ideologies, longevity: J&K Governor’s reasons for dissolving assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, who dissolved the state assembly on Wednesday following rival claims to form the government, has cited four reasons for his decision.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said, “The Governor came to this conclusion based on the material available to him from multiple sources.”

Among the reasons the Governor has given for the dissolution of the assembly is the “impossibility of forming a stable government by the coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies”.

The statement issued by the Governor’s office said that there were reports of “extensive horse trading and possible exchange of money in order to secure the support of legislators belonging to widely diverging political ideologies just to be able to form a government”.

The statement further said that “such activities are not healthy for democracy and vitiate the political process”.

Governor Malik dissolved the state assembly late on Wednesday evening after claims to form the government were sent in both by Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone. While Mehbooba Mufti has managed to get her rival Omar Abdullah’s National Conference and the Congress to support her claim, Lone had staked his claim on the basis of support from the BJP.

The third reason cited is “serious doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement where there are competing claims of majority”.

The fourth reason that was cited was, “The fragile security scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where there is a need to have a stable and supportive environment for security forces which are engaged in extensive anti-militancy operations and are gradually gaining control over the security situation.”

“The Governor came to the conclusion that, in this background, he has satisfied himself that the best course of action is to dissolve the assembly so as to provide stability and security to the state and hold elections at an appropriate time so that a government with a clear mandate is duly formed,” it added.

The BJP supported the governor’s decision to dissolve the assembly and hold elections saying, “The best option in such a scenario is to go in for a fresh election at the earliest. This assembly cannot produce a stable government”.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah questioned the governor’s decision to dissolve the assembly soon after Mehbooba had staked her claim to form the government saying, “JKNC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. It can’t be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears.”

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 09:23 IST