Opposition to raise NEET in Parliament; CBI makes first arrest | 10 updates

The Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is set to push adjournment motions in both houses of the Parliament today for a debate on the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. This decision was taken by the INDIA bloc parties during a meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday.

NEET Row: Students from various student organizations protest outside the Ministry of Education over the issues of NEET exam(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)