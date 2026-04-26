Orange alert for heatwave in Delhi, sweltering hot weather conditions to continue for 3 days

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted that heat wave conditions are likely over northwest and central India during the next 3 days, and that weather conditions would slightly improve thereafter.

Commuters cover their heads with scarves and umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching heat in Sector 18.(HT Photo)

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According to a press release published on Saturday, IMD said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over isolated places over Himachal Pradesh; heat wave conditions at a few places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh.

Heat wave conditions are also likely in isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

IMD also urged people to drink plenty of water, avoid direct sunlight from 12 pm to 4 pm, use hats or umbrellas as covering, and not to leave kids or pets in parked vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Delhi sizzles at 42.8°C as city logs season's first heatwave, yellow alert today Orange alert in Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Delhi sizzles at 42.8°C as city logs season's first heatwave, yellow alert today Orange alert in Delhi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} IMD has sounded an orange alert in Delhi for Sunday and a yellow alert for Monday. Several parts, including North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and Central Delhi, are experiencing heat wave conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD has sounded an orange alert in Delhi for Sunday and a yellow alert for Monday. Several parts, including North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and Central Delhi, are experiencing heat wave conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a weather bulletin, IMD said that Sunday was the 3rd consecutive day of a heat wave over Delhi. It added that these conditions are likely to continue till tomorrow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a weather bulletin, IMD said that Sunday was the 3rd consecutive day of a heat wave over Delhi. It added that these conditions are likely to continue till tomorrow. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 25-27°C, and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 43-45°C {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 25-27°C, and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 43-45°C {{/usCountry}}

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For April 27, IMD has predicted heat wave conditions at isolated places. Light rain along with thunderstorms is also likely in some areas, towards the afternoon.

Also read: As Delhi sees first heatwave day, hospitals reopen specialised clinics, gear up for emergencies

Temperature crosses 40-degree in UP

Apart from Delhi, temperatures in other North, Central and Eastern parts of the country also crossed the 40-degree mark. In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the temperatures hit 42.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the season's normal on Saturday.

A yellow alert has been issued in some areas of Rajasthan, including in Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur and other areas for today.

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Orange alert was sounded in some areas of Haryana, including in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, Rewari and Ambala.

Heat wave conditions are being driven by dry northwesterly winds and strong solar heating, typical contributors to early-season heatwaves in northwest India.

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