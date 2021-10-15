OFB dissolved: The 7 new companies inaugurated by PM Modi on Dussehra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation seven new defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), which was dissolved on October 1, in line with a decision taken by the Union cabinet in June this year. The launch of these companies took place on a day when the country is celebrating the festival of Dussehra.

The seven new DPSUs are as follows:

(1.) Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWE) Limited: AWE India is based in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to a media report, the firm has got defence orders worth ₹4066 crore. It is involved in the manufacturing of small arms and weapons for the armed forces and police.

(2.) Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI): The same report notes that AVANI has been given a contract for defence goods worth ₹30,025 crore, the highest among all the seven new DPSUs. The company is located in Chennai.

(3.) Gliders India Limited (GIL): This company, too, is has its registered address in Kanpur. GIL is involved in the manufacture of textiles.

(4.) India Optel Limited (IOL): Headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, IOL is involved in the manufacturing of electrical machinery and apparatus.

(5.) Munitions India Limited (MIL): The entity is based in Pune, Maharashtra, and works to manufacture general purpose machinery.

(6.) Troop Comforts Limited (TCL): The company manufactures wearing apparel, except those made of fur. Like AWE India and GIL, the headquarters of TIL, too, is in Kanpur.

(7.) Yantra India Limited (YIL): According to a report, YIL has inherited OFB assets worth ₹11,000 crore. It is based out of Nagpur, Maharashtra, and manufactures components such as shells of ammunitions.

Classified as Union government companies, all seven DPSUs were registered in August 2021.