Home / India News / OFB dissolved: The 7 new companies inaugurated by PM Modi on Dussehra
india news

OFB dissolved: The 7 new companies inaugurated by PM Modi on Dussehra

These defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) have been carved out of the Ordnance Factory Board, which got dissolved on October 1.
Image used only for representative purpose (ANI)
Image used only for representative purpose (ANI)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation seven new defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), which was dissolved on October 1, in line with a decision taken by the Union cabinet in June this year. The launch of these companies took place on a day when the country is celebrating the festival of Dussehra.

Also Read | Centre's 7 new defence companies will be huge base for military power: PM Modi

The seven new DPSUs are as follows: 

(1.) Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWE) Limited: AWE India is based in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to a media report, the firm has got defence orders worth 4066 crore. It is involved in the manufacturing of small arms and weapons for the armed forces and police.

(2.) Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI): The same report notes that AVANI has been given a contract for defence goods worth 30,025 crore, the highest among all the seven new DPSUs. The company is located in Chennai.

(3.) Gliders India Limited (GIL): This company, too, is has its registered address in Kanpur. GIL is involved in the manufacture of textiles.

(4.) India Optel Limited (IOL): Headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, IOL is involved in the manufacturing of electrical machinery and apparatus.

(5.) Munitions India Limited (MIL): The entity is based in Pune, Maharashtra, and works to manufacture general purpose machinery.

(6.) Troop Comforts Limited (TCL): The company manufactures wearing apparel, except those made of fur. Like AWE India and GIL, the headquarters of TIL, too, is in Kanpur.

(7.) Yantra India Limited (YIL): According to a report, YIL has inherited OFB assets worth 11,000 crore. It is based out of Nagpur, Maharashtra, and manufactures components such as shells of ammunitions.

Classified as Union government companies, all seven DPSUs were registered in August 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi ordnance factory board
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out