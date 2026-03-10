New Delhi, Out of 804 registered hospitals performing organ transplantation, 217 hospitals failed to report data on the National Registry Portal in 2025 and action will be initiated against them by the respective state governments, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Organ transplantation: 217 registered hospitals fail to report data on National Registry Portal in 2025

The registration of hospitals for performing organ transplantation is carried out by the appropriate authority of the states and UTs concerned where the hospital is located, Jadhav said in a written reply to a query.

"Against 804 registered hospitals performing organ transplantation, 217 hospitals failed to report data on the National Registry Portal during the year 2025.

"As per the provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act , 1994 and the Rules framed thereunder, regulatory action against such hospitals is to be taken by the state governments concerned," Jadhav said.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Registry Portal has been functional since 2015 and is accessible to authorised users, including hospitals and organisations, through the website of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization.

As on March 3, 2026, according to the data reported by hospitals and transplant centres on the National Registry Portal of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization , the waitlist for major organs in the country stands at 89,839.

During the year 2025, the number of organ transplants performed in the country was 20,019, Jadhav said in his written reply.

The Centre is implementing the National Organ Transplant Programme aimed at augmenting infrastructure and related services for organ transplantation and increasing awareness about organ donation in the country.

Under the programme, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations have been established in the states and Union Territories of the northern region , eastern region, and north-eastern region .

