Orissa HC notice to bar associations

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 03:54 IST

A full bench of the Orissa high court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the strikes by lawyers in various courts in Odisha and issued notices to all 68 bar associations in the state. The bench comprising Chief Justice K S Jhaveri and all 13 judges of the high court also issued notices to state’s chief secretary, law secretary and home secretary, seeking their stand on the frequent strike.

Observing that strikes by lawyers and stoppage of court works are obstructing the administration of justice, the bench also issued notices to the chairmen of the Bar Council of India and Odisha State Bar Council.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 03:54 IST