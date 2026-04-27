ORS in schools, water in DTC buses: All about Delhi Heatwave Action Plan announced by CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the national capital's Heatwave Action Plan 2026 amid soaring temperatures in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle the heatwave this season and that arrangements are in place so people do not face any problems.(ANI)

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The Delhi Heatwave Action Plan is a series of measures aimed at tackling the heatwave, including providing ORS solutions in schools and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of power and water.

Rekha Gupta added that the Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle the heatwave this season and that arrangements are in place so that people do not face any problems.

What is in the Delhi Heatwave Action Plan 2026?

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta directed the Department of Education to arrange ORS solutions across schools in Delhi. "All children will be given ORS solution before leaving school so that the heat does not affect them while walking back home," she said after the review meeting.

The Labour Department in the national capital has been instructed to ensure that all outdoor labourers remain off work between 1 PM and 4 PM.

Workers will receive water, caps and gamchas.

Dedicated five-bed “cool rooms” are to be established in 30+ hospitals in the city.

The chief minister has also directed the transport department to carry drinking water inside a cool box on all DTC buses. Also, high-pressure misting systems will be installed at bus stops.

Rekha Gupta said that directions have been given to ensure “uninterrupted supply of power and water” in the city.

The heatwave conditions in Delhi

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department issued a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions in Delhi for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department issued a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions in Delhi for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The national capital continued to swelter on Monday, with the maximum settling at 42.1°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said similar conditions will prevail throughout the day, as a “yellow alert” for a heatwave was in effect in the first half. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The national capital continued to swelter on Monday, with the maximum settling at 42.1°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said similar conditions will prevail throughout the day, as a “yellow alert” for a heatwave was in effect in the first half. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Temperatures are expected to hover between 43°C and 45°C on Monday. However, a gradual shift is on the horizon as weather activity builds up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Temperatures are expected to hover between 43°C and 45°C on Monday. However, a gradual shift is on the horizon as weather activity builds up. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has indicated that changing conditions will start bringing relief from Tuesday. With overcast skies and the return of rain, the maximum temperature is likely to fall to 40–42°C on Tuesday and dip further to 39–41°C on Wednesday.

An IMD official said “cloudiness is expected to remain on Thursday too,” adding that temperatures may drop further, with the maximum “close to 37°C.”

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms with rain for the capital city on April 28 and 29.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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