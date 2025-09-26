Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

OTP, online payment, real-time tracking: Speed Post set for massive overhaul

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 09:21 pm IST

This adjustment will first go into effect on 1st October 2025 (via Gazette Notification No. 4256 dated 25th September 2025).

India Post's Speed Post service rolled out a major digital transformation including OTP-based secure delivery, online booking and payment options for parcels, SMS alerts about parcel delivery, and the ability to track parcels in real-time, the government announced on Friday.

The Inland Speed Post (documents) tariff has also been updated for the first time since 2012.(AFP)
The Inland Speed Post (documents) tariff has also been updated for the first time since 2012.(AFP)

To complement these additions, as well as facilitate continuous upgrading, the Inland Speed Post (documents) tariff has also been updated for the first time since 2012.

This adjustment will first go into effect on 1st October 2025 (via Gazette Notification No. 4256 dated 25th September 2025).

The purpose of the price adjustment is to recoup escalating operational costs while permitting future investment and continued improvement in service quality and associated infrastructure.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / OTP, online payment, real-time tracking: Speed Post set for massive overhaul
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On