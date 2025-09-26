OTP, online payment, real-time tracking: Speed Post set for massive overhaul

India Post's Speed Post service rolled out a major digital transformation including OTP-based secure delivery, online booking and payment options for parcels, SMS alerts about parcel delivery, and the ability to track parcels in real-time, the government announced on Friday. The Inland Speed Post (documents) tariff has also been updated for the first time since 2012.(AFP)

To complement these additions, as well as facilitate continuous upgrading, the Inland Speed Post (documents) tariff has also been updated for the first time since 2012.

This adjustment will first go into effect on 1st October 2025 (via Gazette Notification No. 4256 dated 25th September 2025).

The purpose of the price adjustment is to recoup escalating operational costs while permitting future investment and continued improvement in service quality and associated infrastructure.