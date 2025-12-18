OTT content not under CBFC, govt tells Lok Sabha

Reiterating the existing regulatory framework in place under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, the government on Wednesday said that OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and are regulated separately under the IT Rules. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The clarification was given in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) L Murugan in a written reply to a question by MP M K Vishnu Prasad. The CBFC, a statutory body set up under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, certifies only films meant for theatrical release, added MoS Murugan.

OTT content is governed by Part III of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These rules require platforms to follow a Code of Ethics, which includes avoiding content prohibited by law and classifying shows and films based on age suitability.

The rules also provide for a three-tier grievance redressal system, starting with the OTT platform, followed by an industry self-regulatory body, and then government oversight. At Level I, OTT platforms are expected to handle complaints through self-regulation. Level II involves oversight by self-regulating industry bodies, and Level III calls for supervision by the central government. Complaints received by the government are forwarded to the concerned OTT platforms for action under the first level of this mechanism.

Prasad had also sought information on the number of complaints received by the government against OTT content during the last three years, and the action taken by the government on such complaints. But the minister did not answer these questions.

However, responding to another question by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday, MoS Murugan said that the government has so far disabled public access in India for 43 OTT platforms for displaying obscene content.

In response to another question by BJP MP Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam, MoS Murugan said that as per industry estimates cited in the FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Industry Report 2025, video subscription revenues from OTT platforms grew by 11% in 2024 to reach about ₹9,200 crore. The report also estimates that between 9.5 crore and 11.8 crore users in India currently pay for streaming content on OTT platforms, said the MoS.