OTT platforms 'welcomed' new digital guidelines, says Javadekar
- The new guidelines for regulating digital news platforms and OTT content providers is titled Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021
Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday held a follow-up meeting with OTT platforms and Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) to discuss the Center’s new guidelines on digital content regulation. The new rules have been “welcomed” by both parties, said Javadekar, adding that certain changes were suggested by the representatives which have been noted by the government.
“In a follow up to meeting with OTT platforms, held an interaction with Digital News Publishers Association today. Discussed new rules for digital media. They welcomed the new rules & offered few suggestions which I have noted,” the minister tweeted.
DNPA is an industry body formed by ten publishing houses Dainik Bhaskar, NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, India Today, Times of India, Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, Eenadu and Malayala Manorama. It was established in 2018 with the aim to curb the spread of fake news.
The new guidelines for regulating digital news platforms and OTT content providers is titled Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Minister for electronics and information technology (MeitY) Ravi Shankar Prasad had described it as “a soft-touch, self-regulatory architecture and a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for news publishers and OTT Platforms and digital media,”.
Javadekar had previously held a meeting with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI), a representative body of Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitter, on March 4. The body had “welcomed” the introduction of the guidelines. “IAMAI has welcomed the much-awaited Intermediary Guidelines 2021. The guidelines, focused primarily on consumer complaints, will help users of online content and social media resolve their complaints in a process-oriented manner," it said.
The Supreme Court while hearing the bail plea of Amazon executive Aparna Purohit had remarked that new guidelines “lack teeth” and solicitor general Tushar Mehta had sought for two weeks time to come up with a draft on the suggestions given by the court.
DIGIPub News India Foundation, another industry body representing digital-only journalists and publishers which had written to both Javadekar and Prasad expressing their reservations about the new rules, were not a part of today’s meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox