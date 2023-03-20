Home / India News / OTTs given freedom for creativity, not obscenity, says I&B minister

OTTs given freedom for creativity, not obscenity, says I&B minister

ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The government has also sought that satellite TV and streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video need to immediately stop airing advertisements promoting gambling and betting aimed at an Indian audience

The government will not tolerate obscenity and abusive language in the name of creativity, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday, taking aim at streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Zee Video, among others.

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur addresses a press conference in Nagpur on March 19. (PTI)
Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur addresses a press conference in Nagpur on March 19. (PTI)

“The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT (over the top) platforms,” he told reporters in Nagpur, according to statement issued by the ministry. “If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that.”

“These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. And when someone crosses a limit, then abusing, rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all,” the minister said. “Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it.”

Most of the complaints so far have to be redressed by the producer, Thakur said. About 90% of the complaints are resolved by them by making necessary changes, he added.

“The next level of complaint resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved. At the last level, it comes to the level of the government, where action is taken on the departmental committee level, according to the rules that are in place,” he said. “But somewhere complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously.”

Intermediary guidelines introduced in February 2021 brought OTT platforms under government regulations for the first time. The streaming platforms have to adhere to a code of conduct and ensure that their content was in line with the rules. It also introduced a three-tier redressal mechanism for platforms to address complaints from users.

The government has also sought that satellite TV and streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and other digital media outlets need to immediately stop airing advertisements promoting gambling and betting aimed at an Indian audience, or face penal action, the ministry said in an advisory last year.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out