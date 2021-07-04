'Our friend Shiv Sena..': Fadnavis amid speculations of crack in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Maharashtra former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, in a surprise comment on Sunday, said that Shiv Sena is not an enemy of the BJP, though there are differences of opinions on certain issues. There is no "ifs and buts" in politics and any decision regarding a patch-up between the two former allies will be taken depending on the situation, Fadnavis said, news agency PTI reported. "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken as per prevailing situations," Fadnavis said when he was asked about his recent meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and whether the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is coming back.

"Our friend contested the 2019 Assembly elections with us. But after polls, they joined hands with the very people (NCP and Congress) against whom we contested the polls," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis' comment comes on the same day Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the more such rumours of BJP and Sena leaders meeting secretly spread, the stronger the Maha Vikas Aghadi government becomes. Sanjat Raut was asked whether he met BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday. "The more such rumours spread, the stronger the MVA alliance will become. We may have political and ideological differences, but if we come face-to-face at public functions, we will cordially greet each other. I have had coffee with Shelar openly," Raut said.

The Congress -- a partner of the Sena, Congress, NCP alliance government-- has recently said that it will contest the future polls in the state alone, which has triggered speculations that the MVA alliance is going through uncertainty, though the state Congress leadership clarified that their support to Uddhav Thackeray government will not waver until the term comes to an end.