President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Our healthcare delivery poised to adapt at all stages: President Kovind

The President said he was glad to learn that the University had trained over two lakh health care professionals, from doctors and nurses to administrators and hospital facility providers, to better respond to the outbreak.
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST

The health sector's evolution calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution,President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday as he noted that healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo change at all stages.

He also hoped that the world has learnt the right lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic. "Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages prevention, diagnosis and treatment. No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes," Kovind said.

Addressing the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, he said the evolution of the sector calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution.

"Though Covid-19 seems to be one-of-a-kind health-crisis that happens rarely, a section of scientists has warned us to be prepared for similar challenges ahead. The world has, let us hope, learnt the right lessons," he said, adding that the pandemic has taught the world that one cannot be safe if others are at risk and it is a lesson in universal brotherhood.

Also read| Financial packages for tea garden workers brew a poll issue in Darjeeling

Noting that Covid-19 has inflicted agony and misery of unprecedented levels around the globe, the President said the nation is proud of its doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge, even if it meant a great risk to their own lives.

The President said he was glad to learn that the University had trained over two lakh health care professionals, from doctors and nurses to administrators and hospital facility providers, to better respond to the outbreak.

"Responding to the call of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat, a self- reliant India, our nation has not only manufactured the vaccine, but has also reached out to other nations to provide the same," Kovind said, adding that the largest vaccination drive in history was now under way in India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
