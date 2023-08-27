News / India News / ‘PM Sunak said Jai Shri Ram on Aug 15, Lord Curzon would have choked’: UK envoy

‘PM Sunak said Jai Shri Ram on Aug 15, Lord Curzon would have choked’: UK envoy

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2023 08:40 AM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak recently attended the ‘Ram Katha’ recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Saturday that India's rise in the global order can be measured by the benchmark it has set in conducting the G20 presidency and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on India's Independence Day.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AFP)

Speaking at the NDTV G20 Conclave in New Delhi, Ellis said, “India tops all three visa categories in the UK - students, visitors, and skilled workers... Did you ever imagine one day a person staying at 10 Downing Street, on August 15, would say Jai Shri Ram?"

"Lord Curzon would have choked,” he added, referring to the Viceroy of India who presided over the Bengal Partition in 1905, a move which was seen as an attempt to "divide and rule" by creating religious and ethnic tensions.

Britain's Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the 'Ram Katha' recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University on August 15, the event coinciding with India’s Independence Day.

Starting his address with a chant of "Jai Siya Ram", PM Sunak said that it was an honour for him to be present at Morari Bapu's Ram Katha on Indian Independence Day.

"Bapu, I am here today not as a Prime Minister, but as a Hindu,” said Sunak, opening his address at the gathering.

"For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being Prime Minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength, and resilience to do the best that I can for our country,” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out