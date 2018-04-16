Out on bail, man gunned down in Barwala

Bhupesh alias Bhupi Rana, an accused who was out on bail, was shot dead in Barwala on Monday morning. The incident took place around 8 am when Bhupesh was reportedly on his way to get a haircut.

As per police officials, he was followed by unidentified men who shot seven to eight rounds at him.

Panchkula police commissioner AS Chawla confirmed the incident. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, family members of Bhupesh have not let the police take the body for post mortem and are demanding that the perpetrators of the crime be arrested.

Bhupesh was out on bail after he was jailed for involvement in an incident of student violence in Barwala.