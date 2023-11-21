Outcome of assembly polls will decide future of Telangana, country: Shah

Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Monday said the outcome of the assembly elections would decide the future of not only Telangana but also the whole country.

Union home minister Amit Shah during a road show at Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday. (PTI)

Shah further described the state elections as a fight between family-based parties and a people’s party like the BJP.

“BJP is the only party which is really fighting for the people of Telangana, while the Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are interested in the well-being of the families heading them,” Shah said while addressing an election rally at Jangaon.

“All these are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. The BRS is the two-generation party with K Chandrasekhar Rao and his successor KT Rama Rao. The AIMIM is a three- generation party with grandfather (Abdul Wahed Owaisi), father (Salahuddin Owaisi) and son (Asaduddin Owaisi) heading the party. With regard to the Congress, it is a 4G party, with leaders of four generations – Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi reigning supreme in the party,” he said.

Shah said these parties work towards the interest of their own families without caring about common people, whereas the BJP have no other family interests, except the people.

He reiterated that though the BRS was in power in the state, its steering was under the control of the AIMIM chief Owaisi. “It was only under pressure from the AIMIM that KCR has not been celebrating the Telangana liberation day on September 17. If the BJP is voted to power, we shall celebrate it officially and also construct a martyrs’ memorial at Bhairanpally near Jangaon,” he said.

Shah asserted that the BJP was committed to categorisation of Scheduled Castes and anointment of an OBC leader as the chief minister of the state, if it was voted to power.

Describing the BRS as the most corrupt political party in the country, the Union minister alleged that massive corruption had taken place in the construction of Kaleshwaram irrigation project and schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

He assured that an inquiry by retired Supreme Court judge would be ordered into the corruption during the BRS rule and see that all those who were involved in corruption would be punished.

Senior BRS leader and state finance minister T Harish Rao accused the BJP leadership of making false allegations against the BRS government. “The national leaders of BJP are reading out the scripts being prepared by the local leaders. The BJP cannot win even a single seat, forget coming to power. There is no point in wasting your valuable vote by voting for the lotus,” he said at Siddipet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail