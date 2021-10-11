Home / India News / Outer reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receive season’s first snowfall
Outer reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receive season’s first snowfall

A meteorologist said that all the districts of the Kashmir region received rainfall since Sunday evening while light snowfall was reported from mountainous areas of upper Gulmarg
A scenic view of snow-capped Gulmarg following the first snowfall of the season in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI Photo/File)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Outer reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall while rains lashed other parts of the region on Monday and plunged the mercury. India Meteorological Department said a western disturbance and winds laden with moisture from the Mediterranean on Sunday led to the rains in the plains and snow in the mountains of the region.

Mohammad Hussain Mir, a meteorologist, said all the districts of the region received rainfall since Sunday evening while light snowfall was reported from mountainous areas. “There was snowfall in Affarwat in upper Gulmarg...”

The highest--26 mm of rain--was recorded in Kashmir’s Gulmarg and 23.8 mm in Jammu’s Katra till 8:30 am on Monday. “It is a feeble western disturbance. The system is moving forward towards the northwest and by noon, it is expected to leave the region,” said Mir. “The day temperatures in Kashmir will go down to around 20 while the night by around 8 degrees Celsius.”

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 and Jammu 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Another western disturbance was expected in the region next Sunday. “(It) is also expected not to sustain for more than 24 hours,” Mir said.

Monday, October 11, 2021
