‘Outright murder, horrific’: Rahul Gandhi slams govt after 2 newborns die in Indore hospital after rat bites

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday strongly condemned the deaths of two newborns following rat bites at Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, calling it “outright murder.” Congress' Rahul Gandhi slams Madhya Pradesh govt over negligence after rat bite at Indore hospital claimed two lives

“In Indore, two newborn babies died due to rat bites in Madhya Pradesh's largest government hospital - this is no accident, this is outright murder. This incident is so horrific, inhuman, and insensitive that even hearing about it sends shivers down the spine," the Congress leader wrote in a post on X.

Gandhi's remarks came after two newborns undergoing treatment at MY Hospital died following rat bites on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, according to hospital authorities cited by news agency ANI.

One infant died on Tuesday morning, while the second—a female baby born just 3-4 days ago—succumbed on Wednesday afternoon.

Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bhartiya Janta Party's government over the state of healthcare, alleging that public health services had been deliberately weakened.

“The health sector has been deliberately handed over to private hands - where treatment is now only for the rich, and for the poor, government hospitals are no longer life-saving, but have become dens of death.”

The LoP demanded accountability from the Prime Minister and Madhya Pradesh chief minister, saying, “A child has been snatched from a mother's lap, simply because the government failed to fulfill its most basic responsibility… PM Modi and the Chief Minister of MP should hang their heads in shame.”

Government vows strict action

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav have came down heavily on the officials and ordered an enquiry into the incident.

“Our government will not tolerate any negligence. I have issued instructions to the Collector and have also told the PS of the Health Department. I have also asked the Health Minister to take action on this.” Yadav said.

Deputy chief minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla said a high-level committee has been formed to probe the incident.

‘Rat bit baby’s fingertips'

Dr Jitendra Verma, deputy superintendent of MY Hospital, said, “The rat has bitten the fingertips of the left hand. There was a small abrasion on the index finger and one other finger. It was not a complete bite, just an abrasion.”

“The health condition of the second child was critical, and the child was also suffering from septicemia. Being critical, the condition of the baby deteriorated and died this afternoon around 1 pm,” he added.

Following the deaths, hospital authorities have intensified pest control measures.

“Pest control activity is taking place daily. A special meeting of nursing officers and staff was also held, instructing them to immediately inform the pest control agency if any rat-related issue is reported,” Verma said.