Over 1,000 vehicles stuck at Atal Tunnel stretch after heavy snowfall in Manali

Over 1,000 vehicles were reportedly stranded near the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel after sudden heavy snowfall hit Manali and the upper reaches of Kullu district, prompting a large-scale rescue and snow clearance operation, officials said. Tourist vehicles stand stuck in traffic amid fresh snowfall at Atal Tunnel Rohtang near Manali, in Kullu on Monday. (Ajay Kumar)

Heavy snowfall has been impacting traffic at the tunnel since Monday afternoon and snow clearance operations by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are underway at the South Portal, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

"Since yesterday afternoon, there has been heavy snowfall at Atal Tunnel in Manali and the upper reaches of the district, and since yesterday itself, BRO's operation is being enforced at the south portal of the tunnel," Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Anurag Chand Sharma was quoted as saying.

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Police deployed to ensure safety and help Manali and surrounding areas were blanketed in fresh snow, covering houses and mountains, while higher reaches across the state also recorded snowfall.

Khadrala in Shimla district received 10.2 cm, Kalpa 6.4 cm, Gondhla and Jot around 3 cm each, and Kukumseri 1.5 cm.

Thunderstorms and lightning were reported in several areas, including Shimla, Kufri, Jubberhatti, Kangra and Sundernagar, with parts of Shimla district also witnessing hailstorms.

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India from the night of March 17, with its effects likely in Himachal Pradesh between March 18 and March 21.

An Orange Alert has been issued for March 18 and 19, warning of hailstorms and thunderstorms in districts including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur.

Tourists stranded in nearby areas too "Some colleagues and I reached the Atal Tunnel to assist as we got the news of tourists being stranded," said Dhanraj, a taxi driver, PTI reported.

He said they have been evacuating tourists in 4x4 vehicles, adding that most of those stranded have now been safely moved from the area.

"(We are) Stranded here since Saturday night and now gradually being moved towards Manali. There are no arrangements for food or drinking water," said Prem Lal, a stranded driver.

A tourist said he was provided food by social organisations working in Sissu.

"We set out from Manali towards Keylong on Saturday when the snowfall was light. But on return, the snowfall intensified significantly, and we have been stranded here since Sunday evening. But now vehicles are being evacuated from the area," said Amit, a commuter.